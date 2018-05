Reggio di Caserta guards cited for bunking off (2)

Naples, May 3 - Two guards at the Reggio di Caserta were cited for bunking off work Thursday. The pair allegedly went about their own business or to have a pizza during working hours at the 18th-century palace, the Bourbon kings' answer to Versailles. The clock-in cheating was discovered during a probe into a robbery at the Reggia's cafeteria. The two culture ministry employees have been suspended from the UNESCO-listed site.