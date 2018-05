25 'Ndrangheta arrests in Piedmont, 22-yr fugitive nabbed

Turin, May 3 - Italian police on Thursday arrested 25 people on suspicion of belonging to the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia in Piedmont. A so-called 'locale' or 'Ndrangheta branch was smashed between Asti and Cuneo. The gang dealt in drugs, weapons and extortion, police said. Separately an 'Ndrangheta drug trafficker on the run for 22 years, 73-year-old Angelo Filippini, was arrested in Morocco with the help of Interpol.