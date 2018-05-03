Man kills mother, barricades self in home (3)

Rome
03/05/2018
Rome, May 3 - A 37-year-old man barricaded himself inside his home in Qualiano, near Naples, after killing his mother on Thursday, sources said. The man, Pasquale De Falco, is said to suffer mental-health problems. The victim was named as Teresa Ricciardiello, 67. He is armed with a rifle that his father has a legal permit for, sources said. It is not clear if the father is inside the first-floor flat where the man has holed himself up. De Falco was still holed up more than six hours after barricading himself in. Negotiations were said to have ground to a halt. De Falco's brother-in-law was helping police.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni
di Rosario Pasciuto
S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online