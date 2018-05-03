Can't get by with tactics, trials of strength-Martina (3)

Rome, May 3 - Democratic Party (PD) caretaker leader Maurizio Martina told a crunch meeting Thursday that the centre-left party "can't get by with tactics and trials of strength" after its general election debacle. "We can't get by just with some tactical moves", he told a PD riven by splits between loyalists and critics of former leader Matteo Renzi. "It's not a question of going back not going beyond, but to reprogramme to restart," said Martina, who has clashed with Renzi after the latter scotched government-formation talks with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "We need a clear rethink of being together, and you have to take decisions after listening to one another and having talks with the desire to build a response together, not only with trials of strength."