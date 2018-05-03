Drug blocking illness like Alfie's discovered (3)

Rome

Rome, May 3 - A new drug that can block a neurodegenerative disease similar to the one that killed British toddler Alfie Evans has been discovered and is being tested on 23 children in four international centres including Vatican-owned Rome hospital Bambino Gesù, which vainly tried to get permission to treat Alfie, according to an article in The New England Journal of Medicine. The disease, neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis 2 (CLN2), belongs to the same family as the undiagnosed condition that killed Alfie, the researchers say. It leads to the destruction of the central nervous system of children. Researchers have now found that it can be blocked by a new drug that replaces a key enzyme that the patients lack, the article said. Alfie died after his parents' legal battle to bring him to Rome failed.

