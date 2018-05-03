Seek truths on ground like pigs says Fico partner (3)

Naples
03/05/2018
Naples, May 3 - The partner of Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico on Thursday told those accusing her of employing an off-the-books home help to "seek the truths on the ground like pigs". Yvonne De Rosa, who was accused by satirical TV show Le Iene of not paying contributions to the woman, quoted a song by Francesco Guccini saying "keep your acorns, leave me my wings, return home dwarves, I need giants for my enormous rage". Fico has denied that De Rosa employed the woman, Imma, off the books, describing her as a "dear friend" of his partner's.
