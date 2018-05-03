Zero structural effort from Italy - Moscovici (3)

Brussels
03/05/2018
Brussels, May 3 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said Thursday that Italy's effort to improve its finances in structural terms amounted to "zero" in 2018. "These are facts that emerge from our forecasts and we can draw conclusions in terms of the surveillance of accounts," Moscovici said when asked about the Commission's request for a 0.3% deficit reduction. "But this is not a lesson for today. We'll talk about it in the spring package (on May 23)". Italy's economy ministry said, meanwhile, that it expects time to show that the country's public accounts for 2018 comply with European rules. The ministry said that, in its opinion, "the definitive accounts for 2018, which it will only be possible to appreciate in spring 2019, will prove to be in line with the European rules". "The structural deficit will remain unchanged between 2017 and 2018, according to the Commission's estimates, while the government has estimated a reduction of one tenth of a percentage point in 2018, starting from a 2017 balance that was better than in previous estimates".
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni
di Rosario Pasciuto
S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online