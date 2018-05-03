Protect press from new season of violence says Mattarella (2)

Rome, May 3 - The press must be protected from "a new season of violence", Italian President Sergio Mattarella said on World Press Freedom Day on Thursday. "A new season of violence against the press, in Italy, in Europe, in the world, seems to be reappearing: still today attacks and intimidations threaten the work of those reporters who do not bow to the logic of illegal interests and powers and criminality, thus making a significant contribution to the cause of democracy," Mattarella said in a message to the head of the Italian union of reporters, Alessandro Galimberti, on the 11th World Press Freedom Day. "We must support their work because they defend our social life and our freedom from aggression, via free and correct information. "We must protest their voices which refuse all bullying and subjugation. "Freedom of information, as our Constitution attests, is the foundation of democracy". Mattarella went on to say that he was "close" to those who have paid with their lives for seeking the truth. Former House Speaker Laura Boldrini said there were "still threats to press freedom". Ettore Rosato of the centre-left Democratic Party said "democracy imposes memory and freedom". Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "we must honour those who lost their lives seeking the truth". Annamaria Furlan of the CISL trade union said "democracy is based on free information". Senate Speaker Elisabetta Casellati said "the freedom of the press is the basis for all democracies".