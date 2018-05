Man nabbed for hypnotising, abusing minor (3)

Brindisi, May 3 - An arrested 48-year-old Italian artisan was served a fresh arrest warrant Thursday for allegedly hypnotising and abusing a female minor. The man, the president of a sporting club near Brindisi that also puts on historical pageants, had been arrested March 20 for sexual violence against a 13-year-old girl. The man allegedly also forced his second victim to self-harm and inflict corporal punishment on herself, judicial sources said.