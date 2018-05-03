PD HQ on fire in new piece of street art

Rome
03/05/2018
Rome, May 3 - The headquarters of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was shown on fire with ex-leader Matteo Renzi carrying centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi to safety in a new piece of street art by artist Sirante that appeared hours before a fiery PD meeting. The piece, called "Fire in the Nazareno (building", recalling Raphael's famed Fire in the Borgo in the Vatican, also shows other controversial figures including former Berlusconi ally Denis Verdini and Renzi allies Maria Elena Boschi and Matteo Orfini, the PD chair. The work, which went up close to the PD HQ, was immediately removed by police. The PD is torn by rifts going into Thursday's meeting of its directorate.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni
di Rosario Pasciuto
S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online