PD HQ on fire in new piece of street art

Rome, May 3 - The headquarters of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) was shown on fire with ex-leader Matteo Renzi carrying centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi to safety in a new piece of street art by artist Sirante that appeared hours before a fiery PD meeting. The piece, called "Fire in the Nazareno (building", recalling Raphael's famed Fire in the Borgo in the Vatican, also shows other controversial figures including former Berlusconi ally Denis Verdini and Renzi allies Maria Elena Boschi and Matteo Orfini, the PD chair. The work, which went up close to the PD HQ, was immediately removed by police. The PD is torn by rifts going into Thursday's meeting of its directorate.