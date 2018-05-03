Mattarella to hold fresh consultations Monday (2)

Rome
03/05/2018
Rome, May 3 - President Sergio Mattarella will hold a fresh round of political consultations lasting just one day on Monday to see if the parties can offer a way to break Italy's post-election political deadlock, sources said. The head of State held two-day consultations before handing out two exploratory mandates, the first to see if it was possible to form a government made up of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-right alliance, the second on a possible M5S-Democratic Party (PD) executive. Both attempts came to nothing. "Two months (after the election), the parties' starting positions have not changed," sources at the president's department said. "No prospect of a government majority has emerged. "In recent days the possibility of an agreement between the 5-Star Movement and the PD ended too. "President Mattarella will hold new consultations, in a single day, Monday, to verify if the parties have other government-majority prospects".
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
i più letti di oggi
Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni
di Rosario Pasciuto
S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"
di Salvatore De Maria
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online