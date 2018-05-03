Rome

Mattarella to hold fresh consultations Monday (2)

Parties positions unchanged, talks to see if way to end deadlock

Rome, May 3 - President Sergio Mattarella will hold a fresh round of political consultations lasting just one day on Monday to see if the parties can offer a way to break Italy's post-election political deadlock, sources said. The head of State held two-day consultations before handing out two exploratory mandates, the first to see if it was possible to form a government made up of the 5-Star Movement (M5S) and the centre-right alliance, the second on a possible M5S-Democratic Party (PD) executive. Both attempts came to nothing. "Two months (after the election), the parties' starting positions have not changed," sources at the president's department said. "No prospect of a government majority has emerged. "In recent days the possibility of an agreement between the 5-Star Movement and the PD ended too. "President Mattarella will hold new consultations, in a single day, Monday, to verify if the parties have other government-majority prospects".

