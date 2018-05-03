Rome

Population in Italy to fall by 6.5 mn in 2065, Istat

Deaths set to outstrip births says statistics agency

Population in Italy to fall by 6.5 mn in 2065, Istat

Rome, May 3 - Italian statistics bureau ISTAT said in a report published Thursday on the country's demographic future that the Italian population is expected to be 54.1 million people in 2065, a drop of 6.5 million people over 2017 figures. The report also said the resident population in the country in 2045 is expected to be 59 million people, representing a decline of 1.6 million people compared to the 2017 total of 60.6 million. It said future births will not be sufficient to compensate for deaths. The report said the birth rate is expected to decline by 300,000 and 400,000 in the medium-term and long-term future. Currently, the fertility rate is expected to grow from 1.34 to 1.59 children, but uncertainty increases along the time period under analysis, arriving in the year 2065 at an expected rate fluctuating between 1.25 and 1.93 children per woman.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33