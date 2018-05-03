Population in Italy to fall by 6.5 mn in 2065, Istat

Rome
03/05/2018
Rome, May 3 - Italian statistics bureau ISTAT said in a report published Thursday on the country's demographic future that the Italian population is expected to be 54.1 million people in 2065, a drop of 6.5 million people over 2017 figures. The report also said the resident population in the country in 2045 is expected to be 59 million people, representing a decline of 1.6 million people compared to the 2017 total of 60.6 million. It said future births will not be sufficient to compensate for deaths. The report said the birth rate is expected to decline by 300,000 and 400,000 in the medium-term and long-term future. Currently, the fertility rate is expected to grow from 1.34 to 1.59 children, but uncertainty increases along the time period under analysis, arriving in the year 2065 at an expected rate fluctuating between 1.25 and 1.93 children per woman.
