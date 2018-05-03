Rome

Gambling up in Italy but down among teens (2)

Drop of 400,000 in under 19s

Gambling up in Italy but down among teens (2)

Rome, May 3 - Gambling is on the rise in Italy, although it has registered a decline in recent years among teenagers, according to a study released Thursday by the Pisa branch of national research council CNR. It said 17 million people in Italy gambled at least once in 2017, compared to 10 million in 2014. It said that around one million of those people were aged 15-19, down from 1.4 million in 2014. It added, however, that the number of students for whom gambling risks becoming an addiction was on the rise in the south of the country.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33