Gambling up in Italy but down among teens (2)

Rome
03/05/2018
Rome, May 3 - Gambling is on the rise in Italy, although it has registered a decline in recent years among teenagers, according to a study released Thursday by the Pisa branch of national research council CNR. It said 17 million people in Italy gambled at least once in 2017, compared to 10 million in 2014. It said that around one million of those people were aged 15-19, down from 1.4 million in 2014. It added, however, that the number of students for whom gambling risks becoming an addiction was on the rise in the south of the country.
