Italian growth 1.5% in 2018, but will slow in 2019 - EC (2)

Rome
03/05/2018
Rome, May 3 - The European Commission said in its spring economic forecasts on Thursday that it expects Italian growth to be stable at 1.5% this year. "Following the acceleration in output growth in 2017, the Italian economy is expected to continue to grow at the same pace of 1.5% this year, largely supported by domestic demand," the Commission said. "As support from tailwinds is expected to wane and the output gap closes, GDP growth is set to moderate to 1.2% in 2019".
