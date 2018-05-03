Brussels

Prolonged uncertainty could make markets volatile warns EC (3)

Commission sees Italian growth steady in 2018, slowing next year

Brussels, May 3 - The European Commission on Thursday warned that political uncertainty in Italy following March's inconclusive general election could cause market turmoil if it becomes prolonged. "Risks to the growth outlook have become more tilted to the downside," the Commission said in its spring economic forecasts. "Policy uncertainty has become more pronounced and, if prolonged, could make markets more volatile and affect economic sentiment and risk premia. "On the upside, the investment-led recovery may spur productivity, and eventually GDP growth, more than expected". The Commission said that it expects Italian growth to be stable at 1.5% this year. "Following the acceleration in output growth in 2017, the Italian economy is expected to continue to grow at the same pace of 1.5% this year, largely supported by domestic demand," the Commission said. "As support from tailwinds is expected to wane and the output gap closes, GDP growth is set to moderate to 1.2% in 2019".

