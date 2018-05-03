Rome

Salvini ready to ask for 'pre-mandate' from Mattarella

League leader reaches out to M5S despite clashes

Salvini ready to ask for 'pre-mandate' from Mattarella

Rome, May 3 - League leader Matteo Salvini is said to be ready to ask President Sergio Mattarella to hand him a 'pre-mandate' to try to form a government and end Italy's two-month post-election political deadlock. Attempts to form a government after the inconclusive March 4 election have so far been unsuccessful, with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) refusing to open talks with the League due to its refusal to dump its centre-right coalition partners, including Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. Salvini has ruled out negotiating with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is in crisis after registering its worst-ever showing in the election. The M5S, meanwhile, said it was ready to hold talks with the PD, but this path of dialogue was quickly halted by ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi saying he was against backing a M5S-led executive. Salvini said Wednesday that he was "ready to sit down at a table" with M5S Luigi Di Maio for talks despite bitter verbal exchanges between the pair in recent days. Di Maio, however, said that it is not possible to form a "government of change" with Berlusconi and the centre right as a whole and has called for new elections. Mattarella is expected to make a decision on Friday on how to proceed.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

Ferdinando Fiorino, trovato esanime dai genitori sul divano di casa, aveva appena 16 anni

di Rosario Pasciuto

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

S.Ignazio, tutti in chiesa per "Ferdi"

di Salvatore De Maria

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33