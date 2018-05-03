Salvini ready to ask for 'pre-mandate' from Mattarella

Rome
03/05/2018
Rome, May 3 - League leader Matteo Salvini is said to be ready to ask President Sergio Mattarella to hand him a 'pre-mandate' to try to form a government and end Italy's two-month post-election political deadlock. Attempts to form a government after the inconclusive March 4 election have so far been unsuccessful, with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) refusing to open talks with the League due to its refusal to dump its centre-right coalition partners, including Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia. Salvini has ruled out negotiating with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is in crisis after registering its worst-ever showing in the election. The M5S, meanwhile, said it was ready to hold talks with the PD, but this path of dialogue was quickly halted by ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi saying he was against backing a M5S-led executive. Salvini said Wednesday that he was "ready to sit down at a table" with M5S Luigi Di Maio for talks despite bitter verbal exchanges between the pair in recent days. Di Maio, however, said that it is not possible to form a "government of change" with Berlusconi and the centre right as a whole and has called for new elections. Mattarella is expected to make a decision on Friday on how to proceed.
