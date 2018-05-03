Rome

Soccer: Roma exit Champions League with heads held high

Anger at referee's decisions

Rome, May 3 - AS Roma exited the Champions League with their heads held high on Wednesday after a brave 4-2 win over Liverpool was not enough to see them through to the final of Europe's premier club competition. The Italian side did not give up after twice going behind to the English club in the first half, but the three goals they scored after the break were not enough to reverse the 5-2 defeat from the first leg of the semifinal. The sense of pride was tinged with bitterness at the referee's decisions, with Roma having two strong appeals for a penalty turned down in the second half. "There were two clear penalties not given - and a red card (should have been given to a Liverpool player)," Roma sporting director Monchi. "It's time for Italian football to raise its voice. "Bravo Liverpool, but these things need to be reviewed. I do not understand why VAR is not used in the most important club competition of all".

