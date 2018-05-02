Cycling: Dumoulin blasts Froome's Giro participation (2)

Jerusalem

Jerusalem, May 2 - 2017 Giro d'Italia champion Tom Dumoulin on Wednesday blasted Chris Froome's participation in this year's race. Froome is trying to clear his name in an anti-doping case after he was found to have double the allowed level of a legal asthma drug in his urine in a test at last year's Vuelta a Espana. "My team is part of the credible cycling movement and that features the suspension of a positive rider," the Dutch Team Sunweb cyclist said. "I would not have taken part in this Giro in Froome's place. "Froome's presence is not good for cycling. "It's not nice to start the Giro with these doubts and uncertainties. "Maybe he'll win and then, after a few weeks, they will decide that he will lose the achievement".

