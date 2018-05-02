Seventh person dies after Swiss Alps disaster, Italian woman

Rome
02/05/2018
Rome, May 2 - The death toll of an disaster between Sunday and Monday in the Swiss Alps rose to seven on Wednesday after a 42-year-old Italian woman died of injuries sustained. She had been hospitalized in the Vallese Canton. Five other Italian mountaineers and one Bulgarian also lost their lives in the incident.
