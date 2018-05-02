PD turmoil continues ahead of crunch meeting

Rome, May 2 - Turmoil continued on Wednesday in the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is reeling after slumping to its worst-ever showing in the inconclusive March 4 election, ahead of a crunch meeting of its directorate on Thursday. Thursday's meeting was meant to decide on whether the PD should open government-formation talks with the M5S, but that possibility has been scuppered after former premier and ex party leader Matteo Renzi said he was against backing a government led by the anti-establishment group. The comments by Renzi, who quit as party head after the election debacle, irked many of fellow PD members, including caretaker leader Maurizio Martina. "When a political community on the eve of a serious discussion that regards the party and the country arrives at this point, there's something deep that isn't right", PD bigwig and outgoing Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said on Twitter. The former premier told PD Senators Wednesday that he hoped that other members were not looking for excuses for a split, sources said. Renzi loyalists make up over half of the directorate. Even so, if a significant split emerges at Thursday's meeting it may be necessary for the party to call an assembly and then a new congress to settle the scores. Franceschini that the centre-left group needed to express its confidence in Martina as necessary step towards party unity. "I read that Renzi hopes for party unity at tomorrow's directorate meeting," said Franceschini, who was in favour of talks with the M5S. "Unity can be easily built, including via the clarity of political debate, starting from an explicit vote of confidence in the caretaker leader at the directorate meeting. "I'm certain that Renzi, whose has the unity of the PD in his heart like all of us, will be the first to vote confidence in his former deputy".