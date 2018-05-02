22 public properties awarded including S. Secondo island

Rome, May 2 - A total of 22 state-owned buildings and facilities put up for tender by the Italian public property agency, Agenzia del Demanio, have been awarded to new concession holders. The properties are part of a 2017 network of projects on lighthouses, towers and coastal buildings and ones for walking paths and routes that aim to rehabilitate property along cycling paths and historical-religious itineraries. Among the 22 awarded are five coastal buildings including San Secondo Island in the lagoon of Venice, as well as Torre Cupo in Corigliano Calabro (CS), the Colle dei Cappuccini lighthouse in Ancona, Torre Monte Pucci in Peschici (FG) and the Capo Santa Croce lighthouse in Augusta. Among the properties put up for tender as part of the paths and routes projects, 13 have been awarded thus far. Five offers have been received for four of the most valuable properties: one for Bologna's Caserma Mameli brewery, one for the Batteria Marco Polo in Venezia, two for the Alberoni barracks of the financial police in Venice and one for the Salionze station in Valeggio sul Mincio.