Two unvaccinated children banned from Turin nursery (2)

Turin, May 2 - The first effects of Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin's law on mandatory vaccinations for nursery and school admission have been seen in Turin. The director of the Keller and Kandinskij nursery schools in the Mirafiori area has notified the families of two children that they will not be able to attend until they have been vaccinated. "This is the law," the director, Elena Cappai, said. "And I will not be able to do anything until I receive the documents attesting to their having complied with the law."