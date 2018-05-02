Rome after-11 alcohol-in-street ban made permanent

Rome
02/05/2018
Rome, May 2 - As part of new municipal police regulations, bans brought in as part of an anti-glass and anti-alcohol ordinance currently limited to the summer will become permanent in popular nightlife areas in the Italian capital. As a result, from 11 PM it will be illegal to drink alcohol and drinks in glass containers in the street and after 2 AM they will not be able to be served. In these areas, fines as well as an order to stay away from the area for a limited time will be issued.
Le altre notizie
