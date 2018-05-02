Rome

Rome after-11 alcohol-in-street ban made permanent

Bars will not be able to serve after 2 AM

Rome after-11 alcohol-in-street ban made permanent

Rome, May 2 - As part of new municipal police regulations, bans brought in as part of an anti-glass and anti-alcohol ordinance currently limited to the summer will become permanent in popular nightlife areas in the Italian capital. As a result, from 11 PM it will be illegal to drink alcohol and drinks in glass containers in the street and after 2 AM they will not be able to be served. In these areas, fines as well as an order to stay away from the area for a limited time will be issued.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Manca il medico, muore d’infarto

Manca il medico,
muore d’infarto

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33