Russian icons, Villeneuve star in new shows

(by Marzia Apice). Rome, May 2 - A journey through the centuries, from Russian icons of the seventeenth century in Bari to homage paid to the racecar driver Gilles Villeneuve in Monza and an anthological exhibition on the painter Paolo Masi in Gallarate are the highlights of Italy's new shows for the May 4 weekend. The ministerial initiative #domenicalmuseo means that museumgoers will be able to get in for free on Sunday. BARI - Christian ideals as the bridge between the West and the East at the center of the exhibition "Russian Icon. Prayer and Mercy", which after Rome and Palmanova has been set up in Castello Svevo, where it will be from May 1 until June 30. As emblems of prayer and mercy, 37 icons from the 17th and 18th centuries from two Moscow museums, the Andrey Rublev Central Museum of Ancient Russian Art and Culture and the private Museum of Russian Icons, will be exhibited. There will also be a work by Vladimir Tatlin, 'Composition with Transparent Surfaces' (1916) and a contemporary sculpture, 'The Mother of God, The Great Panaguya' by Dmitri Gutov (2012), both from private collections. MONZA - Over 170 photographs, videos, memorabilia and objects are included in the "Gilles Villeneuve. The Undying Myth", from May 4 until July 22 at the Monza Eni Circuit Museum. The exhibition revolves around the career and life of the famous, much-loved racecar driver who died in an accident on the Zolder racetrack in Belgium in 1982. It also includes a section reconstructing the context of Villeneuve's professional life, with the Formula 1 cars and the curve of a racetrack entirely built in Lego pieces in a work by Wilmer Archiutti. ROME - Italy and the world are the focus of "Dreamers. 1968: As We Were, As We Will Be", curated by AGI and at the Museo di Roma in Trastevere from May 5 until September 2. On the 50th anniversary of 1968, photos and video made by the main Italian and international news agencies will showcase the protests and dreams of a generation during those years. There will also be "Cucire e Ricucire sul Diritto e sul Rovescio. Opere di Maria Lai" ("Sewing and Resewing on the Right and the Other Side. Works by Maria Lai"), an exhibition from May 3 until July 3 at the Casa delle Letterature as part of the International Festival of Literatures in Rome. The exhibition pays homage to the Sardinian artist who died in 2013 and whose strong and highly personal vision was often interwoven with the literary world. The work that the show is named after will be on display, which hints at the theme of the 2018 edition of the festival, as well as four sculptures that had never before been exhibited and that Maria Lai dedicated to Nobel Prize winner Grazia Deledda. GALLARATE - The weekend will be the first for the anthological exhibition of Paolo Masi (Florence, 1933), entitled "Doppio Spazio" ("Double Space") , at the Museo MA*GA from May 6 until September 16. Starting from the 1950s and running through current times, the exhibition presents to the public paintings and installations made from different materials, from canvases on the ground to Plexiglas sheets painted with geometrical shapes and suspended in the air, to document the evolution of Masi's attempts to understand the limits and potential of paintings as an object, abstract painting and art as a political act. RANCATE (Mendrisio, Switzerland) - There will be an exhibition exploring the evolution of men and horses through the centuries and in "Il Cavallo: 4000 Anni di Storia. Collezione Giannelli" ("Horses: 4,000 Years of History. Giannelli Collection") at the Pinacoteca Cantonale Giovanni Züst from May 6 until August 19. Showcased will be rare halters from the Mesopotamian, Greek , Roman, medieval and Renaissance ages as well as paintings, etchings and ancient books.