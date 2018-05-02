Woman rugby player dies after tackle head injury (4)

Cesena, May 2 - An 18-year-old woman rugby player died in hospital Wednesday of a head injury suffered in a tackle while playing in Ravenna on Sunday. Rebecca Braglia of the Amatori Parma team died in a Cesena hospital where she had been in intensive care since the injury. Braglia, from Reggio Emilia, banged the back of her neck on the ground and after being treated on the field was taken to Bufalini Hospital and operated on. Her death was announced on Facebook by the team. "Now she's playing in the championship in Heaven," said her father Giuliano. "Rebecca was a rugby player and thanks all rugby players," he said.