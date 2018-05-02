Mother gets 6 yrs for mistreating daughters

Palermo
Palermo, May 2 - A young Palermo mother of two daughters aged two and three on Wednesday got six years in jail for mistreating them. The children were taken to hospital with head traumas, wrist fractures and bite marks.
