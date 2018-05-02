Authoritative Italian govt needed for EU budget-Tajani (2)

Brussels, May 2 - European Parliament President Antonio Tajani said Wednesday that Italy needs to have an authoritative government in place soon to defend the national interest in negotiations on the new EU budget. "An authoritative Italian government is needed to reduce the cuts to agriculture...and check that there are not cuts for Italy's regions and islands," Tajani said. "Italy needs to be represented with strength because the debate is on important issues such as funds for agriculture, fisheries and the cohesion funds. "The national interest should be protected at the Council table".