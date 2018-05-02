Man, 20, dies with message written on chest (2)

Rome, May 2 - A 20-year-old man was found dead with a message written on his chest in lipstick in his room in Rome's up-market Parioli district on Tuesday. The message read "you left me on my own I will get my revenge", police said. The man and his girlfriend were reportedly trying to kick drugs and his girlfriend had brought some methadone to the flat, on which the man allegedly overdosed, police said. She has been placed under investigation on suspicion of manslaughter, sources said. The charge may change if an autopsy establishes that the man died of an overdose, judicial sources said. It could change to "death as a consequence of another crime", they said.