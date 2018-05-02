Record long weekend for tourism - CNA

Rome

9.5 mn stays, 1.6 mn arrivals, 2.7 bn turnover

Rome, May 2 - The long Labour Day weekend set a record of 9.5 million stays in hotels or other accommodation, the CNA small-business group said Wednesday. There weer 1.6 million arrivals and a turnover of 2.7 billion euros, CNA said.

