Record long weekend for tourism - CNA

Rome
02/05/2018
Rome, May 2 - The long Labour Day weekend set a record of 9.5 million stays in hotels or other accommodation, the CNA small-business group said Wednesday. There weer 1.6 million arrivals and a turnover of 2.7 billion euros, CNA said.
