Rome

Financial troubles behind League no to snap vote - Di Maio (2)

M5S leader says return to ballot box only solution

Financial troubles behind League no to snap vote - Di Maio (2)

Rome, May 2 - 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday that the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League's "financial troubles" were behind its failure to back the anti-establishment group's call for an snap election. Italy's political parties do not appear close to a breakthrough to end the political deadlock almost two months after the inconclusive March 4 general election. "There is no alternative to an immediate new vote," Di Maio said on the M5S's blog. "We don't have any problem with this because citizens support us with small donations. "Others, on the other hand, are opposed because maybe they have some money problems, with loans and bank guarantees. "But Italy cannot be blocked by the financial troubles of one party".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Manca il medico, muore d’infarto

Manca il medico,
muore d’infarto

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33