No 'internal reckoning' at PD meet say Renzians (2)

Rome, May 2 - There should be no "internal reckoning" at Thursday's meeting of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) which has been called to decide whether to open government-formation talks with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), PD members loyal to former leader Matteo Renzi said Wednesday. The meeting should say yes to talks with the M5S but no to voting confidence in a government led by M5S chief Luigi Di Maio or anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini, the Renzian's three-point document said. The third point was that the political stalemate following the inconclusive March 4 general election is the fault of "the irresponsibility of the M5S and the centre right". So far the document has been endorsed by 77 out of 105 Mps and 39 out of 52 Senators, sources said. Former premier Renzi, who quit as leader following the PD's dismal 18% score in the election, still commands most of the party votes and is adamant about staying in opposition. The non-Renzians in the party, meanwhile, said that they will ask for a vote on a mandate for caretaker leader Maurizio Martina, who has clashed with Renzi and said the party is at risk of "extinction". PD bigwig and Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said that "something deep is wrong" in the party amid a clash between MPs loyal to Renzi and others over the possible government talks with the M5S, to be decided at the meeting of the party directorate on Thursday. "When a political community on the eve of a serious discussion that regards the party and the country arrives at this point, there's something deep that isn't right", he said on Twitter.