Man, 22, dies with message written on chest

Rome
02/05/2018
Rome, May 2 - A 22-year-old man was found dead with a message written on his chest in lipstick in his room in Rome's up-market Parioli district on Tuesday. The message read "you left me on my own I will get my revenge", police said. The man was said to have been a drug addict and he may have died from an overdose, police said. There were no signs of violence on the body, on which an autopsy will be performed.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online