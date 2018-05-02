Franceschini ire, something deep not right (2)

Rome
02/05/2018
Rome, May 2 - Centre-left Democratic Party (PD) bigwig and Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said Wednesday that "something deep is wrong" in the party amid a clash between MPs loyal to ex-leader Matteo Renzi and others over possible government talks with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), to be decided at a meeting on Thursday. "When a political community on the eve of a serious discussion that regards the party and the country arrives at this point, there's something deep that isn't right", he said on Twitter.
