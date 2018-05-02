Ready to talk with M5S on reforms says Salvini

Genoa, May 2 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday said the League was ready to talk to the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on reforms. "I am humbly at their disposal from this afternoon, where and when they want, with whomever, live or not live, to sit down at a table with the M5S starting from pension reform, labour reform, reform of the tax system, of the school system, point by point, without experts, to decide how to do these reforms," he said. A new electoral law should give a winner's bonus to the party that "gets one vote more" than the others, Salvini said. "We are ready to take the current electoral law and put a winner's bonus in that ensures those who get one vote more will govern," he said. "We don't want to waste two years, the only possible change is to take this electoral law and to add a couple of lines on the winner's bonus," he said. M5S leader Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday said Salvini was relying on centre-right Forza Italia (FI) leader Silvio Berlusconi for posts and that Italy should return to the polls "immediately". Di Maio said "no government of change is possible with Berlusconi and the centre right. Salvini has changed his mind and is bowing to him only for posts. Let's get back to the polls now!", Di Maio tweeted. He also posted a 2012 Salvini statement saying no alliance was possible between the League and Berlusconi. The M5S have said the League must ditch Berlusconi for any possible government alliance. The M5S was the top party in the March 4 general election with 32% of the vote, while the centre right was the top coalition with 37%, the League getting 17.5% and FI 14%. President Sergio Mattarella's government-formation hopes on an M5S-centre government dimmed and he is now hoping the M5S could get together with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD), which is badly split on opening talks with the M5S. The PD will decide on Thursday.