Basic income costs 30 bn, a waste - Confindustria (3)

Rome, May 2 - The basic income proposed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) would cost over 30 billion euros and not the 17 billion costed by the M5S, industrial employers' group Confindustria said Wednesday. They said it would "constitute a huge waste of public resources because it would be also given to individuals who are not poor". Confindustria said there would be a high risk that the basic income would "discourage work". It would be a mistake to replace the current inclusion wage, REI, the employers said. photo: Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia