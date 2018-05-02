Rome

Basic income costs 30 bn, a waste - Confindustria (3)

Wd go to non-poor, wd discourage working

Basic income costs 30 bn, a waste - Confindustria (3)

Rome, May 2 - The basic income proposed by the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) would cost over 30 billion euros and not the 17 billion costed by the M5S, industrial employers' group Confindustria said Wednesday. They said it would "constitute a huge waste of public resources because it would be also given to individuals who are not poor". Confindustria said there would be a high risk that the basic income would "discourage work". It would be a mistake to replace the current inclusion wage, REI, the employers said. photo: Confindustria chief Vincenzo Boccia

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Manca il medico, muore d’infarto

Manca il medico,
muore d’infarto

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33