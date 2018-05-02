Teen gang beats gay, steals cellphone

Rome
02/05/2018
Rome, May 2 - A hooded teen gang beat up a 24-year-old gay man in Rome's southern EUR district on April 30 and stole his cellphone, Gay Center said Wednesday. Aftre getting his password, they wrote to his contacts insulting him and saying he was gay, the activist group said.
