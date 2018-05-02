Five Italians die in Swiss Alps (2)

Rome, May 2 - Five Italians were among six mountaineers who died in the Swiss Alps over the May 1 holiday, sources said Wednesday. In all, 14 people have lost their lives in the Alps in three days, from France to the Veneto. A probe into six deaths including five Italians in the Swiss Alps earlier this week at the moment envisages no charges, Cantone Vallese prosecutor-general Nicolas Dubuis told ANSA Wednesday. He said the probe was "still ongoing". "There are no hypotheses of crimes, a file has simply been opened to determine the circumstances of the deaths," he said. "The probe will seek to clarify what happened in the area of Pigna d'Aorlla, and when we see what happened we'll evaluate if there are possible charges or not".