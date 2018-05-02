GDP up 0.3% Q1, 1.4% annual gain (4)

Rome
02/05/2018
Rome, May 2 - Italian gross domestic product rose 0.3% in the fist quarter of the year over the last quarter of last year, ISTAT said Wednesday. It showed a 1.4% annual gain, the statistics agency said. In the last quarter of 2017 the quarter-on-quarter gain was the same, 0.3%, while the annual gain was 1.6%, thus showing "a slight deceleration in the most recent period" The Italian economy has now been growing for 15 straight quarters but GDP is still 5.5% lower than the first quarter of 2008, ISTAT said.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online