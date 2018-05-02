You can't be with God and the Devil says pope

Vatican City
02/05/2018
Vatican City, May 2 - You can't be with God and the Devil at the same time, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience on Wednesday. Francis also greeted a group of young people from Syria and said "we are praying for peace".
