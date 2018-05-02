Vatican City

You can't be with God and the Devil says pope

Praying for peace in Syria Francis tells youths

You can't be with God and the Devil says pope

Vatican City, May 2 - You can't be with God and the Devil at the same time, Pope Francis said at his weekly general audience on Wednesday. Francis also greeted a group of young people from Syria and said "we are praying for peace".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Manca il medico, muore d’infarto

Manca il medico,
muore d’infarto

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33