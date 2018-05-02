Mattarella to decide on Salvini mandate - Fedriga (3)

Trieste, May 2 - Newly-elected Friuli Venezia Giulia Governor Massimiliano Fedriga, a member of the anti-immigrant Euroskeptic Northern League in the center-right coalition, said Wednesday that President Sergio Mattarella will decide whether to give his party's leader Matteo Salvini an exploratory mandate to form a government. "We are waiting for Mattarella's decision with confidence", Fedriga told Radio Capital, a day after Salvini said "it is our turn" to explore the possibility of a government to try to end Italy's post-election political deadlock. "We will strive to see if the Five-Star (Movement) changes its mind for the fourth time", Fredriga said, referring to previous failures to make a breakthrough on a government deal with the anti-establishment Five-Star Movement (M5S). "We are launching an appeal to do something for citizens, we haven't change our minds since March 4", on election day. The M5S, the biggest single party in the new Parliament, has said that it is against forming a government with the center-right as a whole and is only willing to hold talks with the League, not with its alliance partners, Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) and the rightwing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party. An attempt by FI Senate Speaker Maria Elisabetta Casellati to form a government made up of the center-right, the coalition that came first in last month's inconclusive general election, and the M5S has failed. M5S Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico tried to make a breakthrough on a government deal involving the center-left Democratic Party (PD). The badly split PD will decide whether to OK talks with the M5S on Thursday.