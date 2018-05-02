Man stabbed outside school entrance in Bari (4)

Bari, May 2 - A 45-year-old homeless man was stabbed at the entrance to a middle school in Bari on Wednesday. The man was taken to hospital and is not in a life-threatening condition, medical sources said. According to an initial reconstruction the attack took place between seven and eight o'clock this morning. A passerby who saw the man on the ground, wounded in the chest, called the police. The stabbing took place near the school's disabled access ramp, sources said later. Police are said to have found the knife used in the attack. Many students phoned parents and asked to be taken home. A large group of parents is still in front of the school.