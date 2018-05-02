Naples

Man stabbed after fight with ex

Near Naples

Man stabbed after fight with ex

Naples, May 2 - A man was quarrelling with his ex when a third person came up and stabbed him near Naples on Tuesday. The 25-year-old victim was wounded several times in the abdomen by someone who probably knew the woman, police said. His injuries will take 10 days to heal, medical sources said.

