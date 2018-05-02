Rome

Unemployment steady at 11.0% in March - ISTAT (3)

Still at lowest since 2012

Rome, May 2 - Italian unemployment was steady at 11.0% in March, ISTAT said Wednesday. It is still at its lowest level since September 2012, the statistics agency said. But it is five percentage points above its pre-crisis levels, it said. But the estimate of those seeking work was up 0.7%, a rise of 19,000.

