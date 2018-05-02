Vatican City

Cardinal Pell sent to trial for sex abuse (2)

Vatican says he will stay on leave

Cardinal Pell sent to trial for sex abuse (2)

Vatican City, May 2 - Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was sent to trial for historical sex abuse in his native Australia Tuesday. The Holy See said the 76-year-old Vatican No.3 would remain on leave to take part in the two trials, which are expected to start some time later this year. Pell, the highest Vatican official to be accused of abuse, denies the charges relating to the 1970s and 1990s, when he was first a priest at Ballarat and later archbishop of Melbourne. Half of the charges against Pell, believed to be the most serious, were dropped in a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

Sedicenne trovato morto in casa dai genitori

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

L'addio a "Ferdi" sulla pagina Fb dei Gesuiti

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Allerta meteo, burrasca su Sicilia e Calabria

Manca il medico, muore d’infarto

Manca il medico,
muore d’infarto

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Dodicenne precipita da quarto piano e muore

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33