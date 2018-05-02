Cardinal Pell sent to trial for sex abuse (2)

Vatican City, May 2 - Vatican treasurer Cardinal George Pell was sent to trial for historical sex abuse in his native Australia Tuesday. The Holy See said the 76-year-old Vatican No.3 would remain on leave to take part in the two trials, which are expected to start some time later this year. Pell, the highest Vatican official to be accused of abuse, denies the charges relating to the 1970s and 1990s, when he was first a priest at Ballarat and later archbishop of Melbourne. Half of the charges against Pell, believed to be the most serious, were dropped in a pretrial hearing on Tuesday.