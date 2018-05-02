Either with M5S or vote says Salvini (2)

Rome, May 2 - Anti-migrant Euroskeptic League leader Matteo Salvini on Wednesday said he would either form a government with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement or else Italy should have a swift second election after the inconclusive March 4 general election. He again ruled out all 'institutional' governments and any chance of trying to form a government with the centre-left Democratic Party (PD). The PD is set to decide tomorrow on opening government-formation talks with the M5S and is badly split on the prospect with ex-leader Matteo Renzi, who still controls most of the votes on the party executive, insisting it must stay in opposition. President Sergio Mattarella sid in his May day address Tuesday that everyone should "abandon partisan interests in moments of difficulty".