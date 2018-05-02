Rome in lockdown for Roma-Liverpool (2)

Rome, May 2 - Rome is in lockdown for tonight's Champions League semi-final second leg between Roma and Liverpool after an attack by Roma ultras left a Reds fan in a coma after the first leg last week. Some 1,000 extra police have been deployed in the Italian capital amid reports 1,000 of Liverpool's 5,000 travelling support may be spoiling for trouble. Rome is in the midst of a three-day alcohol ban in the city centre. The Giallorossi are seeking another epic comeback like the one that saw them beat Barcelona. They must again win 3-0 to overcome a 5-2 first leg deficit. Coach Eusebio Di Francesco on Tuesday called for a "great comeback". The winner will meet Real Madrid which beat Bayern Munich Tuesday night.