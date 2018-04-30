Man kills partner's son near Rome (4)

Rome

Rome, April 30 - An 80-year-old man was arrested Sunday night for stabbing in the chest and killing his late partner's son at Monterotondo near Rome. Police said the 56-year-old victim had several stab wounds in the chest. From an initial reconstruction, it appears the men had quarrelled over unpaid utility bills. The victim reportedly head-butted the 80-year-old man who responded by stabbing him. The elderly man fled but was caught by police. The two men had been rowing frequently since the victim's mother died recently, sources said.

