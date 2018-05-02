6 tonnes of cannabis plants hidden amid tomatoes

Ragusa
02/05/2018
Ragusa, May 2 - Some six tonnes' worth of cannabis plants, or 15,000, were found in a tomato field near Ragusa on Wednesday. The find was made with a police drone. The grower was arrested and the plants, worth several million euros, seized.
Le altre notizie
Spotify, quando la musica è "rivoluzione"
di Fausto Cicciò
Si evade un quarto dell’incasso
di Vinicio Leonetti
Quello scoop sulla "Ragazza sbagliata"
di Francesco Musolino
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online