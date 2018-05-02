Stolen rubbish truck found

Rome

Rome, May 2 - A rubbish truck stolen in Rome Tuesday was found in the Italian capital on Wednesday morning. The vehicle was found with its side window broken in the Marconi district. The theft of the van was flagged as a terror risk for Tuesday's May Day rock concert in Rome and Wednesday's Roma-Liverpool Champions League clash.

