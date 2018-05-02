Quake-hit man kills self

Teramo
02/05/2018
Teramo, May 2 - A man whose three B&Bs near Macerata were destroyed in the catastrophic 2016 earthquake and who was awaiting redevelopment funds killed himself Sunday by throwing himself out of the window of a building in Teramo in Abruzzo, where he was living as a displaced person with his wife.
