Teramo

Quake-hit man kills self

Near Teramo

Quake-hit man kills self

Teramo, May 2 - A man whose three B&Bs near Macerata were destroyed in the catastrophic 2016 earthquake and who was awaiting redevelopment funds killed himself Sunday by throwing himself out of the window of a building in Teramo in Abruzzo, where he was living as a displaced person with his wife.

